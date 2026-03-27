Million Dollar Mansion/Promoting Violence - Songs by Che

Che had a huge 2025, and now, he is roaring into 2026 with a pair of new songs, "Million Dollar Mansion" and "Promoting Violence."

Che is one of the best young underground artists out right now, and his body of work speaks for itself. Rest In Bass was one of the best albums of 2025, and it remains a project that fans keep going back to. Having said that, there has been lots of speculation about what's next. Well, Friday, Che answered those questions with a pair of new songs. Below, you can listen to "Million Dollar Mansion" and "Promoting Violence." With these two songs, the artist is proving that his sound is still evolving, and we are just happy that we get to see it.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!