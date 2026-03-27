Million Dollar Mansion/Promoting Violence - Songs by Che

Che is one of the best young underground artists out right now, and his body of work speaks for itself. Rest In Bass was one of the best albums of 2025, and it remains a project that fans keep going back to. Having said that, there has been lots of speculation about what's next. Well, Friday, Che answered those questions with a pair of new songs. Below, you can listen to "Million Dollar Mansion" and "Promoting Violence." With these two songs, the artist is proving that his sound is still evolving, and we are just happy that we get to see it.
Release Date: March 27, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A