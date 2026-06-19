Empty Clip - EP by Che

Che has been one of the underground's most successful artists as of late, and "Empty Clip" is a triumphant new EP.

If you have listened to Che's music, you know that he loves chaotic production and some equally chaotic vocals to match the vibe. He is one of the new leaders of the underground, and some believe albums like REST IN BASS are modern classics. Well, on Friday, Che was able to expand his oeuvre with the new EP, Empty Clip. There are five tracks on this short and sweet project, which contains all of the elements you would expect from the young artist. It is a style that isn't for everyone, but those who already enjoy this style will certainly appreciate the direction.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!