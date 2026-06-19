Empty Clip - EP by Che

If you have listened to Che's music, you know that he loves chaotic production and some equally chaotic vocals to match the vibe. He is one of the new leaders of the underground, and some believe albums like REST IN BASS are modern classics. Well, on Friday, Che was able to expand his oeuvre with the new EP, Empty Clip. There are five tracks on this short and sweet project, which contains all of the elements you would expect from the young artist. It is a style that isn't for everyone, but those who already enjoy this style will certainly appreciate the direction.
Release Date: June 19, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Empty Clip
- Like Lil Mexico
- Tuesday
- DMX
- Og Ginobili
- Los Santos