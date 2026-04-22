Luci4's Cause Of Death Revealed

Luci4 died as a result of an accidental fentanyl overdose, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed to TMZ on Tuesday. The rapper, best known for his hit song, "BodyPartz," passed away at the age of 23 on February 22.

The Los Angeles Fire Department discovered his body at the home of a friend while responding to a medical call at the house around 11:40 AM. Luci4 was already deceased upon their arrival. At the time, his grandparents told TMZ they were suspicious of his death, considering his wallet was "completely emptied." They said they also warned him about "the people he’d been spending time with as his fame started taking off."

In the wake of his passing, tributes were posted all over social media. His manager, Kayla G, wrote on her Instagram Story: "The flowers you gave me and the songs you dedicated to me will always weigh so heavy in my heart. I’ll love you forever, axxturel." As caught by Complex, she added in another post: "We were inseparable. And we will forever be bonded together. I’ll see you soon king."

Luci4's Hit Song "BodyPartz"

Luci4 broke through into mainstream popularity in 2021 with the release of his single, “BodyPartz." The track quickly blew up on TikTok, and the success helped him ink a deal with Atlantic Records. The song eventually earned gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.

The comments section for the music video for "BodyPartz" on YouTube is flooded with tributes for the late rapper. "Fly high man," one user wrote. Another added: "Rip Luci4. I loved you, and wanted to speak to you one day, you changed my life, rest in peace brother. I’ll never forget you."