Yoppenheimer (Remix) - Song by Lelo & Joey Bada$$

BY Alexander Cole
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Lelo's song "Yoppenheimer" has been making some waves, and on Tuesday, the artist offered up a remix with Joey Bada$$.

Lelo has been buzzing over the last couple of years. The Detroit artist has been putting out a steady stream of dope music, and the fans have been very appreciative. "Yoppenheimer" is a song that has been making some waves as of late, so it only makes sense that Lelo would want to drop a remix. However, he leveled up with this new song, as he was able to get a verse from Joey Bada$$. A Joey co-sign is certainly indicative of an artist who is doing all the right things. The remix features everything you love about the original, while Joey Bada$$ comes in and delivers a spirited performance. It is cool to see these two on a record together, and we'd be interested in hearing more.

Release Date: April 21, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics From Yoppenheimer (Remix)

I should buy this bitch a ring, rain sounds when I'm in Range
Came 'round his baby, now he tryna get her kitty spayed
Look and see your baby, ain't the safest when it's games to play
I should write a book, I'll fuck the bag up, Fifty Shades of Gray

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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