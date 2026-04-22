Yoppenheimer (Remix) - Song by Lelo & Joey Bada$$

Lelo has been buzzing over the last couple of years. The Detroit artist has been putting out a steady stream of dope music, and the fans have been very appreciative. "Yoppenheimer" is a song that has been making some waves as of late, so it only makes sense that Lelo would want to drop a remix. However, he leveled up with this new song, as he was able to get a verse from Joey Bada$$. A Joey co-sign is certainly indicative of an artist who is doing all the right things. The remix features everything you love about the original, while Joey Bada$$ comes in and delivers a spirited performance. It is cool to see these two on a record together, and we'd be interested in hearing more.