Life On Edge - Song by Lil Tjay

If you have been paying attention to the headlines as of late, then you know that it has been a very chaotic time for Lil Tjay. Soon, he will be dropping his new album, They Just Ain't You. It is expected that this album is going to address some of the issues Tjay has going on. On Tuesday, he came through with an emotionally charged new song called "Life On Edge." It is the type of song that certainly follows the Lil Tjay formula. He is singing on this one and speaking about the chaos that he is currently living through. It's an honest look at one's life in the midst of a tumultuous time. When the album comes out, we expect this to be the vibe, especially as Tjay has a lot to talk about.