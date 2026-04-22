Life On Edge - Song by Lil Tjay

BY Alexander Cole
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Lil Tjay has been going through a lot as of late, and on his latest track, "Life On Edge," he showcases the chaos of his life.

If you have been paying attention to the headlines as of late, then you know that it has been a very chaotic time for Lil Tjay. Soon, he will be dropping his new album, They Just Ain't You. It is expected that this album is going to address some of the issues Tjay has going on. On Tuesday, he came through with an emotionally charged new song called "Life On Edge." It is the type of song that certainly follows the Lil Tjay formula. He is singing on this one and speaking about the chaos that he is currently living through. It's an honest look at one's life in the midst of a tumultuous time. When the album comes out, we expect this to be the vibe, especially as Tjay has a lot to talk about.

Release Date: April 21, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: They Just Ain't You

Quotable Lyrics from Life On Edge

The more the struggle, the better the shine
My life is a puzzle, but I've been hustling to juggle with time
Steady thinking, overthinking, crazy stuff on my mind
Like "who would fuck with me for me?" If this shit wasn't in line

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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