First Time - Song by Lil Tjay

Lil Tjay is set to drop his new album "They Just Ain't You," but first, he is coming through with the new single "First Time."

Lil Tjay has a new album coming out this year called They Just Ain't You. His last few singles suggest he is taking a more melodic and romantic approach with his next album. Tjay's latest song, "First Time," is further proof of this. On the production side, it is clear that the artist is going with a Brooklyn drill sound that he is comfortable with. Meanwhile, his lyrics deal with relationships and the pitfalls that can come with them. The melodies are certainly there, which has always been a key component of Lil Tjay's appeal.

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