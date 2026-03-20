First Time - Song by Lil Tjay

Lil Tjay has a new album coming out this year called They Just Ain't You. His last few singles suggest he is taking a more melodic and romantic approach with his next album. Tjay's latest song, "First Time," is further proof of this. On the production side, it is clear that the artist is going with a Brooklyn drill sound that he is comfortable with. Meanwhile, his lyrics deal with relationships and the pitfalls that can come with them. The melodies are certainly there, which has always been a key component of Lil Tjay's appeal.
Release Date: March 20, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: They Just Ain't You
Quotable Lyrics from First Time
'm just sayin' I'm happy I made it
Life done gave me a chance and I skated
Caught me slippin’, don't know how I ate it
Bitch, you could've been wifey, you baited