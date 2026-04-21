Glenfiddich - Song by Raekwon & Statik Selektah

Raekwon is an artist who has delivered some legendary music over the years, and recently, he teamed up with Statik Selektah for a new song.

Raekwon is one of hip-hop's most beloved legends. Statik Selektah has occupied similar territory on the DJ and record-producing side. The two have worked together in the past, and over the weekend, they came through with another new song. This new track is called "Glenfiddich," and it has a fantastic old-school feel to it. Fans of Raekwon and Statik Selektah are going to immediately appreciate the sound. It is a song that will have you feeling nostalgic. A song that also reminds you of how Raekwon has always been a phenomenal, elite MC.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!