Glenfiddich - Song by Raekwon & Statik Selektah

Raekwon is one of hip-hop's most beloved legends. Statik Selektah has occupied similar territory on the DJ and record-producing side. The two have worked together in the past, and over the weekend, they came through with another new song. This new track is called "Glenfiddich," and it has a fantastic old-school feel to it. Fans of Raekwon and Statik Selektah are going to immediately appreciate the sound. It is a song that will have you feeling nostalgic. A song that also reminds you of how Raekwon has always been a phenomenal, elite MC.
Release Date: April 17, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A