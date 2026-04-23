Lemonade - Album by Beyoncé

BY Alexander Cole
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Lemonade Lemonade
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Beyonce's "Lemonade" remains one of her most enduring works, and today, the album officially turns 10 years old.

Ten years ago today, Beyoncé came through with what some consider to be her magnum opus. The album in question is, of course, Lemonade. This began as a Tidal exclusive that was then released as a 65-minute film on HBO. As soon as this project came out, it became a sensation. A project that everyone had to listen to. If you were a fan of music, you had to give this a chance. Overall, this succeeded as being one of Bey's most critically beloved works of art. A project that will likely stand the test of time. On the album's anniversary, we highly recommend you give it a listen. One of those projects that only comes around once in a generation.

Release Date: April 23, 2016

Genre: Pop & R&B

Tracklist for Lemonade

1. Pray You Catch Me
2. Hold Up
3. Don’t Hurt Yourself ft. Jack White
4. Sorry
5. 6 Inch ft. The Weeknd
6. Daddy Lessons
7. Love Drought
8. Sandcastles
9. Forward ft. James Blake
10. Freedom ft. Kendrick Lamar
11. All Night
12. Formation

Awards & Commercial Performance

Lemonade was an awards juggernaut. At the Grammys, it received numerous nominations, taking home two awards for Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Music Video for "Formation." Recently, Rolling Stone made the claim that Lemonade was the greatest album of the 21st Century. It was also declared the best album of the 2010s by publications like Consequence of Sound and The Associated Press.

In terms of sales, the album has been a massive success for Beyoncé. It is currently four-times platinum. Furthermore, it immediately went number one on the Billboard 200. Despite being a Tidal exclusive at first, it eventually made its way to all other platforms, which made it accessible to everyone, thus contributing to better numbers as time went on.

What Did HotNewHipHop Commenters Think?

At the time of our review of Lemonade, Drake's Views had just come out. As a result, many of our readers were comparing the two albums. Furthermore, it feels as though the trolls had completely taken over the conversation. "As far as female RnB singers go... Drakes not that far behind Beyoncé," one reader wrote. "That user rating is a joke. If This album gets a 49% user rating than Views should get something like a 15%," said another. Whole some were attemping to give the album a fair shake, others just wanted to complain and compete for the top comment. Ultimately, it is a perfect distillation of internet forums in 2016.

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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