Thouxanbanfauni is an artist who has been at it for a while, and his fans understand exactly what he is capable of. Over the years, he has developed a unique and laidback style that is easy to listen to. That is certainly the case on his brand-new track "Hocus Pocus," which features production from Phonz. The production has an ethereal quality to it, which is something that Thouxanbanfauni has gunned for over the years. Meanwhile, the flows are chilled and relaxed. It is a song that lets you feel some calmness amidst the insanity of real life. A solid way to start your Monday.
Release Date: April 17, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A