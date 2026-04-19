HANDOUT (Remix) – Song by saveHXPE & Freddie Gibbs

saveHXPE enlisted Freddie Gibbs for the "HANDOUT" remix, which is a pretty dark and menacing cut with a lot of atmosphere.

saveHXPE is making a name for himself out of Lethoso, and the "HANDOUT" remix with Freddie Gibbs is the perfect chance to dive in. This is a dark and menacing trap-adjacent banger with some engaging three-four syncopation and dexterous flows to go along with them. HXPE does his thing with a faster flow towards the end, whereas Gibbs employs a bit more swagger and easy-going tendencies to smoothen his verse out. The beat is slow-rolling and works with minimal melodic elements to create a lot of atmosphere. Overall, it's an evocative new track that has us hoping for more saveHXPE releases in the near future.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.