HANDOUT (Remix) – Song by saveHXPE & Freddie Gibbs

saveHXPE is making a name for himself out of Lethoso, and the "HANDOUT" remix with Freddie Gibbs is the perfect chance to dive in. This is a dark and menacing trap-adjacent banger with some engaging three-four syncopation and dexterous flows to go along with them. HXPE does his thing with a faster flow towards the end, whereas Gibbs employs a bit more swagger and easy-going tendencies to smoothen his verse out. The beat is slow-rolling and works with minimal melodic elements to create a lot of atmosphere. Overall, it's an evocative new track that has us hoping for more saveHXPE releases in the near future.
Release Date: April 17, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from HANDOUT (Remix)
Yeah, yeah, n***as switching like Nintendo,
Don't play with your life, I really play with pistols,
Since a youngin', I been pimping instrumentals,
About to p***y swipe a h*e like incidentals