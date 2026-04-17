Flight Risqué – Song by Jenevieve, Freddie Gibbs & SALIMATA

Jenevieve might be dropping an album soon, and hopefully it matches the new Freddie Gibbs and SALIMATA-assisted single "Flight Risqué."

Jenevieve is here to bring breezy spring vibes to your new music intake with "Flight Risqué," a new single with Freddie Gibbs and SALIMATA. Both provide very charismatic verses to the peppy and easy-going instrumental, showing off impressive rhyme schemes and adding to the track's sunny presentation. Jenevieve herself takes over with light, hushed, but nonetheless soothing vocals, and the flow of the cut is as smooth as butter. Some light resonant piano chords and rising strings help take this track to the next level. It seems like we have a new album on the way, and hopefully it expands even further on the pleasant vibe of "Flight Risqué."

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.