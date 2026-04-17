Flight Risqué – Song by Jenevieve, Freddie Gibbs & SALIMATA

Jenevieve is here to bring breezy spring vibes to your new music intake with "Flight Risqué," a new single with Freddie Gibbs and SALIMATA. Both provide very charismatic verses to the peppy and easy-going instrumental, showing off impressive rhyme schemes and adding to the track's sunny presentation. Jenevieve herself takes over with light, hushed, but nonetheless soothing vocals, and the flow of the cut is as smooth as butter. Some light resonant piano chords and rising strings help take this track to the next level. It seems like we have a new album on the way, and hopefully it expands even further on the pleasant vibe of "Flight Risqué."
Release Date: April 17, 2026
Genre: Soul / Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Flight Risqué
I'm moving like a need a body double,
But I'm Gangstеr Kane, I do my own stunts,
Dip the sevеn deuce and got the chrome brush,
On the road like seven days a week, man, I ain't home much,
Chasing a** and bad tour habits could f**k your home up, yeah