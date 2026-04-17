At Least She's Beautiful - Album by rjtheweirdo

BY Tallie Spencer
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Screenshot 2026-04-16 at 9.50.29 PM Screenshot 2026-04-16 at 9.50.29 PM
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The rising R&B artist puts his talents on full display here.

Rising R&B artist rjtheweirdo continues building his name with At Least She’s Beautiful, a project that leans into vulnerability, relationships, and the messiness that comes with both. Signed to EZMNY Records—founded by Ty Dolla $ign and Shawn Barron—rjtheweirdo is part of a new wave of artists blending traditional R&B with more offbeat, alternative textures. That shows up all over this album. The production feels intimate and slightly left-of-center, giving his voice space to carry the emotion. Themes of love, insecurity, and self-reflection run throughout, but the project never feels overly heavy. There’s a balance between honesty and melody that keeps it easy to sit with. Features from Ty Dolla $ign, Jaymin, and Nali help round things out, but the focus stays on rjtheweirdo’s perspective. At this stage, it feels less like he’s chasing a moment and more like he’s building a sound. He's definitely just getting started, but this is a strong debut effort that showcases his range and what he's capable of.

Release Date: April 17, 2026
Genre: R&B
Album: At Least She’s Beautiful

Tracklist for At Least She's Beautiful
  1. I’ll Take Care Of You
  2. Tricks Are For Kids
  3. The Perfect One (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
  4. Same Ole Dreams (feat. Nali)
  5. Catchabody
  6. Gray Area
  7. Face In The Crowd
  8. At Least She’s Beautiful
  9. Know Now
  10. Studio Rat
  11. Loud Silence (feat. Jaymin)
  12. Pook!
About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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