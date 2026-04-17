At Least She's Beautiful - Album by rjtheweirdo

Rising R&B artist rjtheweirdo continues building his name with At Least She’s Beautiful, a project that leans into vulnerability, relationships, and the messiness that comes with both. Signed to EZMNY Records—founded by Ty Dolla $ign and Shawn Barron—rjtheweirdo is part of a new wave of artists blending traditional R&B with more offbeat, alternative textures. That shows up all over this album. The production feels intimate and slightly left-of-center, giving his voice space to carry the emotion. Themes of love, insecurity, and self-reflection run throughout, but the project never feels overly heavy. There’s a balance between honesty and melody that keeps it easy to sit with. Features from Ty Dolla $ign, Jaymin, and Nali help round things out, but the focus stays on rjtheweirdo’s perspective. At this stage, it feels less like he’s chasing a moment and more like he’s building a sound. He's definitely just getting started, but this is a strong debut effort that showcases his range and what he's capable of.