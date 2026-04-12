So High – Song by AZ & Mumu Fresh

AZ and Mumu Fresh came through with their uplifting new single "So High," which evokes some 2000s hip-hop gloss to great effect. A simple boom-bap backbeat joins resonant synth chords, brief guitar lines, and other dreamy embellishments like sparkling chimes and subtle hand percussion. Mumu takes over chorus and bridge duties with a beautiful vocal performance, whereas the Brooklyn rapper rips through complex rhyme schemes and bars about his luxurious lifestyle. "So High" evokes traveling the world, but it still feels rooted in tradition. It's a welcome surprise from an MC past his prime years, but still able to deliver quality.
Release Date: April 10, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from So High
You in the cut sizing me up, just measure me well,
Satin lapel, black-patent leather Chanels,
Double breasted as if I etched it, finessing it well, I made it,
Upgraded, street slang could never be jaded,
Mention me, speak my name with your favorites, elated