So High – Song by AZ & Mumu Fresh

AZ and Mumu Fresh's "So High" is a welcome reminder that the Brooklyn MC still has it after all these years.

You in the cut sizing me up, just measure me well, Satin lapel, black-patent leather Chanels, Double breasted as if I etched it, finessing it well, I made it, Upgraded, street slang could never be jaded, Mention me, speak my name with your favorites, elated

AZ and Mumu Fresh came through with their uplifting new single "So High," which evokes some 2000s hip-hop gloss to great effect. A simple boom-bap backbeat joins resonant synth chords, brief guitar lines, and other dreamy embellishments like sparkling chimes and subtle hand percussion. Mumu takes over chorus and bridge duties with a beautiful vocal performance, whereas the Brooklyn rapper rips through complex rhyme schemes and bars about his luxurious lifestyle. "So High" evokes traveling the world, but it still feels rooted in tradition. It's a welcome surprise from an MC past his prime years, but still able to deliver quality.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.