She Can Get It - Song by H3adband featuring DaBaby

BY Alexander Cole
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She Can Get It She Can Get It
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H3adband has released his highly-anticipated new single "She Can Get It," which comes with a spirited DaBaby feature.

H3adband is known for making some exciting and energetic rap songs. DaBaby is an artist you could say the exact same thing about. With that being said, it should not be that surprising that the two would link up. They have been teasing the track "She Can Get It" for some time now. Today, it has finally been released in all of its glory, and it contains the exact kind of sound fans were hoping for. Overall, this is a song that has a very obvious story to tell. The subject matter is raunchy, with both artists refusing to shy away from it. While DaBaby does change up his flow here into something more subdued, he keeps it interesting.

Release Date: April 10, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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