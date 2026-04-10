She Can Get It - Song by H3adband featuring DaBaby

H3adband is known for making some exciting and energetic rap songs. DaBaby is an artist you could say the exact same thing about. With that being said, it should not be that surprising that the two would link up. They have been teasing the track "She Can Get It" for some time now. Today, it has finally been released in all of its glory, and it contains the exact kind of sound fans were hoping for. Overall, this is a song that has a very obvious story to tell. The subject matter is raunchy, with both artists refusing to shy away from it. While DaBaby does change up his flow here into something more subdued, he keeps it interesting.