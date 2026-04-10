Simmie Sims III - Album by Buddy

Buddy has returned with his new project, Simmie Sims III, and it is a gem. This new project contains 14 new tracks, and there are some key features here to highlight. Guapdad 4000, Kalan.FrFr, Indigo Boys, Jay Rock, Huey Briss, KEY!, Cuzzos, Faucet, and Kent Jamz all appear on this new body of work. The production is smooth and allows for Buddy to give us those signature flows. His songwriting is on another level with this project, and his storytelling paints a picture. For the OG fans, this project is going to be an absolute must-listen.
Release Date: April 10, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Simmie Sims III
- Reasons
- NUNYA ft. Guapdad 4000
- Round Me
- Don't Rush
- Hell Nah
- OTW ft. Kalan.FrFr
- Marmalade ft. Indigo Boys
- Still Young
- Pray For A Blessing ft. Jay Rock
- Hopped Out ft. Huey Briss
- Ass Match The Legs ft. KEY! & CUZZOS
- House Jam ft. FAUCET
- Bittersweet ft. Kent Jamz
- Nothin In Me