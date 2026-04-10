Simmie Sims III - Album by Buddy

BY Alexander Cole
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Simmie Sims III Simmie Sims III
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Compton artist Buddy has returned with his new album, "Simmie Sims III," and it is clear that he has brought his best foot forward.

Buddy has returned with his new project, Simmie Sims III, and it is a gem. This new project contains 14 new tracks, and there are some key features here to highlight. Guapdad 4000, Kalan.FrFr, Indigo Boys, Jay Rock, Huey Briss, KEY!, Cuzzos, Faucet, and Kent Jamz all appear on this new body of work. The production is smooth and allows for Buddy to give us those signature flows. His songwriting is on another level with this project, and his storytelling paints a picture. For the OG fans, this project is going to be an absolute must-listen.

Release Date: April 10, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for Simmie Sims III
  1. Reasons
  2. NUNYA ft. Guapdad 4000
  3. Round Me
  4. Don't Rush
  5. Hell Nah
  6. OTW ft. Kalan.FrFr
  7. Marmalade ft. Indigo Boys
  8. Still Young
  9. Pray For A Blessing ft. Jay Rock
  10. Hopped Out ft. Huey Briss
  11. Ass Match The Legs ft. KEY! & CUZZOS
  12. House Jam ft. FAUCET
  13. Bittersweet ft. Kent Jamz
  14. Nothin In Me
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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