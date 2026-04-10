Simmie Sims III - Album by Buddy

Compton artist Buddy has returned with his new album, "Simmie Sims III," and it is clear that he has brought his best foot forward.

Buddy has returned with his new project, Simmie Sims III, and it is a gem. This new project contains 14 new tracks, and there are some key features here to highlight. Guapdad 4000, Kalan.FrFr, Indigo Boys, Jay Rock , Huey Briss , KEY!, Cuzzos, Faucet, and Kent Jamz all appear on this new body of work. The production is smooth and allows for Buddy to give us those signature flows. His songwriting is on another level with this project, and his storytelling paints a picture. For the OG fans, this project is going to be an absolute must-listen.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!