Simulation - Song By Styles P

Styles P's latest song, "Simulation," comes after The Lox teamed up to share the single, "Never Change," last month.

Styles P has teamed up with producer yourdrunkuncle for a new single titled, "Simulation," which he shared for fans on Friday. On the track, the legendary rapper performs over dark, ominous production, flowing between assertive bars. Fans are already loving the effort, posting tons of fire emojis and other messages in the comments section when he shared the track on Instagram . The solo release comes after Styles P and the rest of The Lox shared a single titled, "Never Change," last month.

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