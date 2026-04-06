Simulation - Song By Styles P

Styles P has teamed up with producer yourdrunkuncle for a new single titled, "Simulation," which he shared for fans on Friday. On the track, the legendary rapper performs over dark, ominous production, flowing between assertive bars. Fans are already loving the effort, posting tons of fire emojis and other messages in the comments section when he shared the track on Instagram. The solo release comes after Styles P and the rest of The Lox shared a single titled, "Never Change," last month.
Release Date: April 3, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics From "Simulation"
You just got the game twisted like curly fries
The streets will turn you to fast food
You a monkey playing with baboons