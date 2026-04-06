Simulation - Song By Styles P

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Styles P - Simulation Styles P - Simulation
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Styles P's latest song, "Simulation," comes after The Lox teamed up to share the single, "Never Change," last month.

Styles P has teamed up with producer yourdrunkuncle for a new single titled, "Simulation," which he shared for fans on Friday. On the track, the legendary rapper performs over dark, ominous production, flowing between assertive bars. Fans are already loving the effort, posting tons of fire emojis and other messages in the comments section when he shared the track on Instagram. The solo release comes after Styles P and the rest of The Lox shared a single titled, "Never Change," last month.

Release Date: April 3, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics From "Simulation"

You just got the game twisted like curly fries
The streets will turn you to fast food
You a monkey playing with baboons

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Estevan Oriol/Getty Images Music Snoop Dogg Honors Dr. Dre, Eminem & More As Rap Royalty
Comments 0