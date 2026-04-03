BreakTheRules! - Song by Ski Mask The Slump God

BY Alexander Cole
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With the help of Smashing Pumpkins vocalist Billy Corgan, Ski Mask The Slump God has dropped a new banger, "BreakTheRules!"

Ski Mask The Slump God is an artist who continues to drop bangers. He has been around for a decade at this point, and his sound is unmistakable. On Friday, he dropped off a new song called "BreakTheRules!" and as you can imagine, it contains a whole lot of energy. It is the kind of song that fans have come to expect from the artist over the years, and we mean that in the best way possible. It also comes with a sample from The Smashing Pumpkins and Billy Corgan. If you like 90s alternative rock, you'll love this reference.

Release Date: April 3, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from BreakTheRules!

Slime 'em out, what's done is done
What's in my pocket, bitch? Honey bun
Walk like I'm chained to the sun
I need an antidote, accept what I am and go
Fightin' these demons like my name is Tanjiro

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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