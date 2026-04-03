BreakTheRules! - Song by Ski Mask The Slump God

Ski Mask The Slump God is an artist who continues to drop bangers. He has been around for a decade at this point, and his sound is unmistakable. On Friday, he dropped off a new song called "BreakTheRules!" and as you can imagine, it contains a whole lot of energy. It is the kind of song that fans have come to expect from the artist over the years, and we mean that in the best way possible. It also comes with a sample from The Smashing Pumpkins and Billy Corgan. If you like 90s alternative rock, you'll love this reference.
Release Date: April 3, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from BreakTheRules!
Slime 'em out, what's done is done
What's in my pocket, bitch? Honey bun
Walk like I'm chained to the sun
I need an antidote, accept what I am and go
Fightin' these demons like my name is Tanjiro