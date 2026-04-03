Tuition (Remix) - Song by Don Toliver featuring Lil Baby

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
tuition-remix tuition-remix
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Don Toliver and Lil Baby have teamed up for a new remix of the song "Tuition," one of the favorites off Toliver's album, "Octane."

Don Toliver is fresh off the release of OCTANE, which has been one of the best releases of the year so far. Now, he is back with a remix of the song "Tuition." This time around, he is bringing Lil Baby along for the ride. Overall, this is a dope remix, with the first half of the song containing Toliver's melodic vocals. The song just has a great laid-back vibe to it. When Lil Baby joins the track, he keeps the energy leveled out. He guest verse is a solid one, and it is clear that he and Toliver have some musical chemistry. For fans of the original track, this is definitely worth checking out.

Release Date: April 3, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from Tuition (Remix)

I'm ballin' on the court like Melo (Yeah, yeah)
The booty get jiggly like Jell-O (Yeah, yeah)
Work on the boy, good fellow (Yeah, yeah)
Shawty been on my level (Yeah, yeah)

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
young dolph let's go Songs Key Glock Has Fans Screaming "Let's Go" After Adding Young Dolph To Remix
News Fall Out Boy Tap MadeinTYO & Bülow For "Last Of The Real Ones" Remix
Songs Exclusive: Eric Bellinger Talks On Working With Usher, Chris Brown, His Solo Career & More
Comments 0