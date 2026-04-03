Tuition (Remix) - Song by Don Toliver featuring Lil Baby

Don Toliver and Lil Baby have teamed up for a new remix of the song "Tuition," one of the favorites off Toliver's album, "Octane."

Don Toliver is fresh off the release of OCTANE, which has been one of the best releases of the year so far. Now, he is back with a remix of the song "Tuition." This time around, he is bringing Lil Baby along for the ride. Overall, this is a dope remix, with the first half of the song containing Toliver's melodic vocals. The song just has a great laid-back vibe to it. When Lil Baby joins the track, he keeps the energy leveled out. He guest verse is a solid one, and it is clear that he and Toliver have some musical chemistry. For fans of the original track, this is definitely worth checking out.

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