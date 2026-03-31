XXXTentacion Murder Suspect Freed After Five Years In Prison

BY Caroline Fisher
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XXXTentacion Murder Suspect Freed
attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 at The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater on October 6, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida.
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Robert Allen IV pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed robbery for his role in XXXTentacion's death in 2018.

It's been over seven years since XXXTentacion was fatally shot outside of a Florida motorcycle shop. Just a few weeks after the tragedy, a man named Robert Allen IV was arrested in connection with the case. He was the driver during the robbery gone wrong, and ultimately accepted a plea deal. Allen testified against his co-defendants, revealing how they were able to track the rapper down before the attack.

"To say I’m sorry does not even begin the true inner remorse I want to make known," he explained in court. "I know that these words that I will speak will never erase the pain and sorrow and loss of what the family will have from now on. There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t think about what happened and beg for forgiveness from God."

Allen received a reduced sentence for his charges of second-degree murder and armed robbery. "I genuinely believe that you are sorry for what you've done and not merely sorry for yourself and I think the remorse that you've shown is genuine," Broward Judge Michael Usan said during his sentencing. Now, he's been released from prison on parole after spending just five years behind bars, per The Source.

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Who Killed XXXTentacion?

According to Allen's attorney, Jim Lewis, his client played a much smaller role in the crime than his codefendants.

“The crime was horrible," Lewis stated. "But he did what he could to try and make it right and I think the court saw that and saw real remorse and is giving him at least an opportunity to show that he’s learned from this and never do anything like this again."

Trayvon Newsome, Dedrick Williams, and Michael Boatwright were charged with first-degree murder for their roles in XXXTentacion's death. They were all given life sentences without the possibility of parole in 2023. Surveillance footage captured inside and outside of the motorcycle shop, cellphone videos of the men flashing fistfuls of cash, and more were played during the trial.

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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