Deep End — Song by Joyner Lucas & NBA YoungBoy

Joyner Lucas and NBA YoungBoy reconnect on their new single “Deep End,” building on the chemistry they first tapped into on “Cut U Off.” This time around, the energy feels more elevated. They balance an anthemic feel with deeper, more introspective themes. The track touches on how music became a lifeline for both artists, while also diving into the pressures that come with success. They reflect on staying locked in on money, keeping their circle tight, and navigating the isolation that often comes with fame. There are also moments of vulnerability, with references to therapy, mental strain, and questioning whether they can handle everything life throws at them. Still, both artists circle back to resilience, turning their lowest points into motivation. They reference jumping off the "deep end," in reference to handling life's battles.