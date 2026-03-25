Shannon Sharpe Explains Key Difference Between Stephen A. Smith & Skip Bayless

Shannon Sharpe has had a few jobs in the media over the years. Of course, his first foray into the world of morning debate shows was Undisputed. In this show, Sharpe got to sit across from Skip Bayless every morning for six years. Overall, that must have been a difficult burden to bear. Given how things ended, that was probably a correct assumption.

Subsequently, Sharpe went on to be a co-host over at First Take with Stephen A. Smith. Sharpe was going to be the big replacement for Max Kellerman. However, a few scandals in Sharpe's personal life forced ESPN to pull the plug on his employment.

Now, Sharpe continues to host Club Shay Shay. Furthermore, he hosts Nightcap with Chad Ochocinco. During a recent episode of Nightcap, Sharpe spoke at length about his experiences with both Stephen A. and Skip.

Shannon Sharpe On His Previous Co-Hosts

As Sharpe explains, there was a very key difference between the two men. When it came to Skip's style, the show was a true debate. The entire point of the show was to win the debate and bring forth the best possible arguments. Things would sometimes get pretty testy between the two, and it proved to be the downfall of their relationship.

Meanwhile, Sharpe feels as though Smith provides a much more conversational space on First Take. There are usually multiple panel members, and while everyone disagrees, it's not meant to be some heavyweight bout of intellectualism.

With that being said, it is easy to see why someone might prefer working with Stephen A. over Skip Bayless. Having said that, working with Stephen A. comes with its own set of pitfalls. We know just how petty Stephen A. can get when he is called out.