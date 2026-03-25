Shannon Sharpe Explains Key Difference Between Stephen A. Smith & Skip Bayless

BY Alexander Cole
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NFL Hall of Famer and former SSU football player Shannon Sharpe hands an autographed bottle of his Le Portier Shay VSOP Luxury Cognac to a fan at Habersham Beverage Warehouse in Savannah on Thursday, March 19, 2025.
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Shannon Sharpe was on "Nightcap" where he offered up his views on former co-hosts Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless.

Shannon Sharpe has had a few jobs in the media over the years. Of course, his first foray into the world of morning debate shows was Undisputed. In this show, Sharpe got to sit across from Skip Bayless every morning for six years. Overall, that must have been a difficult burden to bear. Given how things ended, that was probably a correct assumption.

Subsequently, Sharpe went on to be a co-host over at First Take with Stephen A. Smith. Sharpe was going to be the big replacement for Max Kellerman. However, a few scandals in Sharpe's personal life forced ESPN to pull the plug on his employment.

Now, Sharpe continues to host Club Shay Shay. Furthermore, he hosts Nightcap with Chad Ochocinco. During a recent episode of Nightcap, Sharpe spoke at length about his experiences with both Stephen A. and Skip.

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Shannon Sharpe On His Previous Co-Hosts

As Sharpe explains, there was a very key difference between the two men. When it came to Skip's style, the show was a true debate. The entire point of the show was to win the debate and bring forth the best possible arguments. Things would sometimes get pretty testy between the two, and it proved to be the downfall of their relationship.

Meanwhile, Sharpe feels as though Smith provides a much more conversational space on First Take. There are usually multiple panel members, and while everyone disagrees, it's not meant to be some heavyweight bout of intellectualism.

With that being said, it is easy to see why someone might prefer working with Stephen A. over Skip Bayless. Having said that, working with Stephen A. comes with its own set of pitfalls. We know just how petty Stephen A. can get when he is called out.

As for Bayless, he continues to work with Gilbert Arenas and make some TV appearances here and there. One many remains the biggest personality on his network, while Bayless is as close to retirement as ever.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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