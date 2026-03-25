Slime Season 3 - Mixtape by Young Thug

2016 is a year that hip-hop fans have a ton of nostalgia for, and for very good reason. Overall, there were some pretty incredible albums during this year. All of the big artists were firing on all cylinders, and it really felt as though things were never going to wind up how they are now. With that being said, Young Thug was ascending at this time, and Slime Season 3 was the perfect example. Songs like "With Them," "Memo," and "Digits" are classic songs in their own right. This is an eight-track mixtape that packs a punch. It is all killer, no filler, and with the tape turning 10 years old today, we had to give it a shoutout.

Release Date: March 25, 2016

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for Slime Season 3

With Them Memo Drippin' Slime Shit ft. Yak Gotti, Duke, & Peewee Roscoe Digits Worth It Tattoos Problem

Awards & Commercial Performance

Slime Season 3 was not an awards contender, as 2016 was already quite stacked. However, it peaked at number seven on the Billboard 200. It is currently RIAA certified Gold with 500K units sold