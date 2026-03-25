Slime Season 3 - Mixtape by Young Thug

BY Alexander Cole
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Ten years ago today, Young Thug dropped off his mixtape "Slime Season 3," which remains a fan-favorite in 2026.

2016 is a year that hip-hop fans have a ton of nostalgia for, and for very good reason. Overall, there were some pretty incredible albums during this year. All of the big artists were firing on all cylinders, and it really felt as though things were never going to wind up how they are now. With that being said, Young Thug was ascending at this time, and Slime Season 3 was the perfect example. Songs like "With Them," "Memo," and "Digits" are classic songs in their own right. This is an eight-track mixtape that packs a punch. It is all killer, no filler, and with the tape turning 10 years old today, we had to give it a shoutout.

Release Date: March 25, 2016

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for Slime Season 3
  1. With Them
  2. Memo
  3. Drippin'
  4. Slime Shit ft. Yak Gotti, Duke, & Peewee Roscoe
  5. Digits
  6. Worth It
  7. Tattoos
  8. Problem

Awards & Commercial Performance

Slime Season 3 was not an awards contender, as 2016 was already quite stacked. However, it peaked at number seven on the Billboard 200. It is currently RIAA certified Gold with 500K units sold

What Did HotNewHipHop Commenters Think?

For the most part, the reception to the mixtape was extremely positive. "For all the people who listened to it yesterday and didn't like it, before you come commenting again with the hate just ask yourselves, "why would I click on something I know I hate just to talk about it". Then log the fuck out, thank you," one person wrote. "Im sorry this is straight fire one of best mixtapes of this generation," said another. While many purists were quick to make fun of his voice and call it "garbage," there were others who saw the vision. Ten years later, this remains a classic.

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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