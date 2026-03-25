Slime Season 3 - Mixtape by Young Thug

2016 is a year that hip-hop fans have a ton of nostalgia for, and for very good reason. Overall, there were some pretty incredible albums during this year. All of the big artists were firing on all cylinders, and it really felt as though things were never going to wind up how they are now. With that being said, Young Thug was ascending at this time, and Slime Season 3 was the perfect example. Songs like "With Them," "Memo," and "Digits" are classic songs in their own right. This is an eight-track mixtape that packs a punch. It is all killer, no filler, and with the tape turning 10 years old today, we had to give it a shoutout.
Release Date: March 25, 2016
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Slime Season 3
Awards & Commercial Performance
Slime Season 3 was not an awards contender, as 2016 was already quite stacked. However, it peaked at number seven on the Billboard 200. It is currently RIAA certified Gold with 500K units sold
What Did HotNewHipHop Commenters Think?
For the most part, the reception to the mixtape was extremely positive. "For all the people who listened to it yesterday and didn't like it, before you come commenting again with the hate just ask yourselves, "why would I click on something I know I hate just to talk about it". Then log the fuck out, thank you," one person wrote. "Im sorry this is straight fire one of best mixtapes of this generation," said another. While many purists were quick to make fun of his voice and call it "garbage," there were others who saw the vision. Ten years later, this remains a classic.