classic mixtape
- MixtapesMac Miller Delivered A Classic With "K.I.D.S."Mac Miller dropped a classic with "K.I.D.S."By Viggo Zeitlian
- Original Content"Gangsta Grillz" Mixtapes: Best Projects, RankedDJ Drama's "Gangsta Grillz" mixtape series is one of hip hop's most iconic runs. Here is a list of the best mixtapes, ranked.By Wyatt Westlake
- Original ContentFuture Readied His Career For Takeoff With "Astronaut Status"Future's "Astronaut Status," 10 years later.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicWale Reflects On 11 Years Of "More About Nothing" & Possible Re-ReleaseWale's beloved "More About Nothing" turns eleven today, and the rapper reflects on the difficult road of bringing mixtapes to streaming platforms. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentDrake's "Comeback Season" Mixtape Turns 13Thirteen years ago, a young Drake made a strong impression with his second-ever mixtape "Comeback Season." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Wayne Releases Classic "No Ceilings" Mixtape On Streaming ServicesLil Wayne finally makes his classic mixtape "No Ceilings" available on streaming services, uploading a new version of "Kobe Bryant."By Alex Zidel
- NewsKid Cudi Remembers His Origins On "Cleveland Is The Reason"Kid Cudi and Dot Da Genius created magic on "Cleveland is the Reason."By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentWiz Khalifa's "B.A.R." Set The Precedent For His CareerWe briefly explore the importance of Wiz Khalifa's "B.A.R." mixtape and title track, and its influence on his career.By Rose Lilah
- MusicFabolous Uploads "The Soul Tape" On SoundCloudOn the ninth anniversary of "The Soul Tape," Fabolous has come through with a special treat for the loyal fans. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentMac Miller's "Delusional Thomas:" Revisit The MadnessMac Miller's darkest project reveals an intriguing layer of his genius. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentMac Miller's "K.I.D.S" Is A Reminder Of Simpler TimesA homage to the man who never failed to kick incredibly dope sh*t. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentMick Jenkins' "The Waters" Mixtape Turns 5: Stay HydratedThank God for The Waters. By Mitch Findlay
- Original Content10 Mixtapes We Wish Were On Streaming ServicesRevisiting some of the best mixtapes that have yet to appear on Spotify, Tidal or Apple Music.By Jibril Yassin
- MusicWiz Khalifa's "Kush & Orange Juice" Finally Released On Streaming ServicesIt's about time this classic mixtape finds its way onto streaming.By Alex Zidel
- MusicWiz Khalifa's "Cabin Fever" To Be Re-Released On Streaming PlatformsWiz Khalifa's "Cabin Fever" will be hitting streaming services this Friday. By Mitch Findlay