Lil Wayne & Nicki Minaj Bodied "Mercy" On "Dedication 4"

This "Dedication" entry actually shut down the DatPiff website due to it being downloaded over two million times.

There's no doubt that Lil Wayne is one of the greatest MCs to ever spit into a microphone. He may not be at the peak of his powers anymore; however, his influence and tons of classic projects make him an irreplaceable figure in the genre's history. He did most of his dominating throughout the 2000s and into the mid 2010s, which is obviously another reason why he's so highly regarded. Making this longevity all the more impressive is how often he was dropping. On top of streaming platforms, mixtape sites such as DatPiff were just another area where Weezy ran things. The Louisiana native was able to do this with his Dedication series, perhaps most notably.

Across the now six installments in this fan-favorite series, he gave his best stuff to tons of popular beats across hip-hop. Dedication 4 saw Lil Wayne attack "Mercy" by Kanye West, a mid-2010's club banger that still hits today. Working with Wayne on this interpolation is none other than Nicki Minaj, one of his closest pals and collaborators. Obviously with this track officially turning 12 today, we know how it goes. But this track still wows us all these years later thanks to their show-stopping flows and hilarious bars/double entendres. Relive Lil Wayne's "remix" of "Mercy" with the link below.

"Mercy" - Lil Wayne & Nicki Minaj

Quotable Lyrics: