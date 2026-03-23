DWNTWN LUV - Song by Thirteendegrees°

Thirteendegrees° is an artist who is quickly becoming a fan-favorite. His production choices are phenomenal. With sampled vocals and wavy soundscapes hanging in the background, Thirteendegrees° is able to deliver some sensational melodies. While some will immediately compare his voice to Young Thug 's, it is clear that he is his own artist. The new song "DWNTWN LUV" is a perfect example of this. The song has a sweet meaning to it, as he sings about a woman who has become the center of his life. Meanwhile, the maximalist approach to production carries the song forward. This is a great effort, and we are very excited to hear more.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!