DWNTWN LUV - Song by Thirteendegrees°

Thirteendegrees° is an artist who is quickly becoming a fan-favorite. His production choices are phenomenal. With sampled vocals and wavy soundscapes hanging in the background, Thirteendegrees° is able to deliver some sensational melodies. While some will immediately compare his voice to Young Thug's, it is clear that he is his own artist. The new song "DWNTWN LUV" is a perfect example of this. The song has a sweet meaning to it, as he sings about a woman who has become the center of his life. Meanwhile, the maximalist approach to production carries the song forward. This is a great effort, and we are very excited to hear more.
Release Date: March 20, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A