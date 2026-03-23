4ever - Song by Pradabagshawty

Pradabagshawty is on a nice run right now, with numerous singles capturing the attention of fans. It feels like 2026 could be the year when the artist breaks into the mainstream. From the melodies to the beat selections, it is clear that he knows what he is doing. On the track "4ever," Pradabagshawty delivers another strong effort. This time, the song is in service of his upcoming project, 5 Problems. The recent wave of singles proves that he is in album mode, and fans are very eager to hear what comes next. Admittedly, so are we.
Release Date: March 20, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: 5 Problems
Quotable Lyrics from 4ever
I tell the young brew, "Load up, let's go get 'em" (Go get 'em), yeah, we bounce out and clap 'em (Clap 'em)
I told lil' baby, "I be in the street, bitch, I ain't no regular rapper," come on (Brr)
Bitch tryna switch up my route like the pastor (Pastor), P5 got a stick in the Aston, huh (Aston)
Thigh pad bustin', I been havin' standards (Standards), these bitches broke, can't buy a sandwich, huh (Sandwich)