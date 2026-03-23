4ever - Song by Pradabagshawty

Pradabagshawty is readying his new album "5 Problems," and with songs like "4ever," it is clear we are in for a dope project.

I tell the young brew, "Load up, let's go get 'em" (Go get 'em), yeah, we bounce out and clap 'em (Clap 'em) I told lil' baby, "I be in the street, bitch, I ain't no regular rapper," come on (Brr) Bitch tryna switch up my route like the pastor (Pastor), P5 got a stick in the Aston, huh (Aston) Thigh pad bustin', I been havin' standards (Standards), these bitches broke, can't buy a sandwich, huh (Sandwich)

Pradabagshawty is on a nice run right now, with numerous singles capturing the attention of fans. It feels like 2026 could be the year when the artist breaks into the mainstream. From the melodies to the beat selections, it is clear that he knows what he is doing. On the track "4ever," Pradabagshawty delivers another strong effort. This time, the song is in service of his upcoming project, 5 Problems. The recent wave of singles proves that he is in album mode, and fans are very eager to hear what comes next. Admittedly, so are we.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!