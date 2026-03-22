Duality - Song by Tezzus & diamond*

Tezzus and diamond* are two YSL signees who are becoming a dynamic duo, especially with the new song "Duality."

Ain't fuckin' with diamond* cause I got my cabbage right I pulled out my chain and told them to follow the light I buy what I want, I don't even look at the price When I was broke, I promise that nothing was nice

Tezzus and diamond* are the two young stars who are taking Young Thug 's YSL imprint by storm. They are gearing up for a project called UYSCUTIBOYZ, and there is no doubt that the fans are very excited to hear it. On Friday, the two dropped off a new song called "Duality." This is the perfect name for the song when you consider how it plays out. The first half of the track is from diamond*, and it is a bit more subdued. Meanwhile, Tezzus takes over the second half of the song, where we are met with some wild energy. Overall, it is a cool track and one that will get new fans hooked.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!