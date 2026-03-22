Duality - Song by Tezzus & diamond*

Tezzus and diamond* are the two young stars who are taking Young Thug's YSL imprint by storm. They are gearing up for a project called UYSCUTIBOYZ, and there is no doubt that the fans are very excited to hear it. On Friday, the two dropped off a new song called "Duality." This is the perfect name for the song when you consider how it plays out. The first half of the track is from diamond*, and it is a bit more subdued. Meanwhile, Tezzus takes over the second half of the song, where we are met with some wild energy. Overall, it is a cool track and one that will get new fans hooked.
Release Date: March 20, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: UYSCUTIBOYZ
Quotable Lyrics from Duality
Ain't fuckin' with diamond* cause I got my cabbage right
I pulled out my chain and told them to follow the light
I buy what I want, I don't even look at the price
When I was broke, I promise that nothing was nice