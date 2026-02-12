Designer Junkie - Album by Sk8star

Sk8star is one of the most exciting names in Atlanta rap right now, and for good reason. Over the last few weeks, fans have been anticipating his new album Designer Junkie, and on Wednesday, the artist delivered. This new mixtape is 20 tracks long, and it does a great job of showing off Sk8star's unique sound. He is an artist who has a bright future in the game, and we are certainly excited to hear a lot more from him.
Release Date: February 11, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Designer Junkie
01. Incognito
02. Brazy Brazy Ho
03. ForMyFolks
04. Muse
05. Designer Junkie
06. No Compadre
07. Yeannn (w/ Tezzus)
08. Beret
09. BleedLike Me
10. PlayYaPart
11. 2 Sexy
12. Slatt Slatt
13. NSD (w/ Tezzus & diamond*)
14. Macon
15. UpperEchelion
16. Roxy Paparazzi
17. All In
18. Black Sheep
19. RipScooter
20. Nameless