Designer Junkie - Album by Sk8star

Atlanta rapper Sk8star has returned with 20 tracks on his new album "Designer Junkie," which has been highly anticipated by fans.

Sk8star is one of the most exciting names in Atlanta rap right now, and for good reason. Over the last few weeks, fans have been anticipating his new album Designer Junkie, and on Wednesday, the artist delivered. This new mixtape is 20 tracks long, and it does a great job of showing off Sk8star's unique sound. He is an artist who has a bright future in the game, and we are certainly excited to hear a lot more from him.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!