ForMyFolks - Song by Sk8star

New Atlanta star Sk8star has been a rising star in the rap world, and his new song "ForMyFolks," will create some new fans.

Sk8star is an artist who has been making some waves in Atlanta over the past few years. Overall, he has a very unique sound, and he doesn't mind experimenting with it. Having said that, it should come as no surprise that his new song "ForMyFolks" is getting some attention. The song actually came with a music video, which matches the energy put forth by the artist. While this sound may not be for everyone, it's certainly a unique spin on a familiar subgenre. Feel free to listen below, and give us your rating.

About The Author

