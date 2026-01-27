ForMyFolks - Song by Sk8star

Sk8star is an artist who has been making some waves in Atlanta over the past few years. Overall, he has a very unique sound, and he doesn't mind experimenting with it. Having said that, it should come as no surprise that his new song "ForMyFolks" is getting some attention. The song actually came with a music video, which matches the energy put forth by the artist. While this sound may not be for everyone, it's certainly a unique spin on a familiar subgenre. Feel free to listen below, and give us your rating.
Release Date: January 23, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A