LUVAGIRL - Song by Coco Jones

Coco Jones is due for a new album. Although we do not have an exact date at this time, it is safe to say that the artist is in that mode. In fact, on Friday, she dropped off a new song called "LUVAGIRL," and there is no doubt that this is going to be a hit. Quite simply, the song is a whole lot of fun. The hook is extremely catchy, and as usual, Coco Jones delivers with her vocals. Everything is clicking with this new track, and it has us excited to hear more from Jones throughout the year. Hopefully, a new album is on the horizon, and Jones continues to give us these catch hit records.
Release Date: March 20, 2026
Genre: R&B
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from LUVAGIRL
For you, I'm a soft girl (Soft)
Make you dinner all day long girl
Satin sheets and lingerie
It's only Wednesday, but we locked in
Got me planning out forever