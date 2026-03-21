LUVAGIRL - Song by Coco Jones

Coco Jones just came through with a new song called "LUVAGIRL," and there is no denying that she had a lot of fun on this one.

Coco Jones is due for a new album. Although we do not have an exact date at this time, it is safe to say that the artist is in that mode. In fact, on Friday, she dropped off a new song called "LUVAGIRL," and there is no doubt that this is going to be a hit. Quite simply, the song is a whole lot of fun. The hook is extremely catchy, and as usual, Coco Jones delivers with her vocals. Everything is clicking with this new track, and it has us excited to hear more from Jones throughout the year. Hopefully, a new album is on the horizon, and Jones continues to give us these catch hit records.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!