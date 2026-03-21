Crumbs - Song by Blu & Exile featuring Rome Streetz & ICECOLDBISHOP

Blu & Exile have continuously been one of the best rap duos over the years. Overall, these two always drop something dope, and that was certainly the case on Friday with their new track, "Crumbs." This is a collaboration with the likes of Rome Streetz and ICECOLDBISHOP. Every MC delivers some heat with this new song. The verses are crisp, the production is fantastic, and it just feels like Blu & Exile cannot miss. With that being said, this new song is going to lead to some serious anticipation. Fans want to hear more, and with the Summer coming up, we could be getting a whole lot more, sooner rather than later.
Release Date: March 20, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A