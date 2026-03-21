Crumbs - Song by Blu & Exile featuring Rome Streetz & ICECOLDBISHOP

Blue & Exile have teamed up for yet another dope collaboration called "Crumbs," which features Rome Streetz and ICECOLDBISHOP.

Blu & Exile have continuously been one of the best rap duos over the years. Overall, these two always drop something dope, and that was certainly the case on Friday with their new track, "Crumbs." This is a collaboration with the likes of Rome Streetz and ICECOLDBISHOP. Every MC delivers some heat with this new song. The verses are crisp, the production is fantastic, and it just feels like Blu & Exile cannot miss. With that being said, this new song is going to lead to some serious anticipation. Fans want to hear more, and with the Summer coming up, we could be getting a whole lot more, sooner rather than later.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!