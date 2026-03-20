Ain't Nobody - Song by Shatta Wale featuring John Legend

Shatta Wale is a dancehall mega star from Ghana who is known to merge dancehall with R&B. Overall, he is a pioneer in West Africa, and continues to be someone who delivers dope music to his fans. On Friday, he dropped off a new song called "Ain't Nobody" with John Legend, which is poised to be a hit. The rhythmic nature of the production is phenomenal, and Shatta Wale's singing truly enhances the song. Meanwhile, the chemistry with John Legend is undeniable, making for a collaboration that you should absolutely be checking out. Shatta Wale is looking to have a huge 2026, and we are looking forward to what's next.
Release Date: March 20, 2026
Genre: Dancehall
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Ain't Nobody
No need for wondering or guessing
I already showed you who the best is
I swear, yep, I say it with my chest
You already put me to the test... yes