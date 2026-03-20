Ain't Nobody - Song by Shatta Wale featuring John Legend

Ghanaian dancehall superstar Shatta Wale has returned with a new song featuring John Legend called "Ain't Nobody."

Shatta Wale is a dancehall mega star from Ghana who is known to merge dancehall with R&B. Overall, he is a pioneer in West Africa, and continues to be someone who delivers dope music to his fans. On Friday, he dropped off a new song called "Ain't Nobody" with John Legend , which is poised to be a hit. The rhythmic nature of the production is phenomenal, and Shatta Wale's singing truly enhances the song. Meanwhile, the chemistry with John Legend is undeniable, making for a collaboration that you should absolutely be checking out. Shatta Wale is looking to have a huge 2026, and we are looking forward to what's next.

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