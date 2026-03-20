6WA – Mixtape by BigXthaPlug & 600 Entertainment

BigXthaPlug is doubling down on his momentum with 6WA. It's a new mixtape that puts his 600 Entertainment roster front and center. After a breakout run with I Hope You’re Happy, the Dallas rapper shifts focus to building his label, bringing together Ro$ama, Yung Hood, Murdagang PB, KevanGotBandz, and KaineMusic for a unified statement project. The tape blends Texas roots with heavy West Coast influenc. Features from Snoop Dogg and West Coast legend The D.O.C. further bridge the regional gap, reinforcing the project’s cross-coast influence.
Across 14 tracks, 6WA highlights each artist’s perspective while maintaining a cohesive, street-focused sound. More than just a compilation, it feels like an introduction to a movement, positioning 600 Entertainment as one of the next breakout collectives out of Texas.
Release Date: March 20, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: 6WA
Tracklist For 6WA
- 6WA
- A Word From The D.O.C. (feat. The D.O.C.)
- I Go
- Safe To Say
- Long Live Fresh
- 6ixer Party (feat. Snoop Dogg)
- From The Bottom
- Life Of A Gangster
- Dopeman
- The Hottest
- Amerikkka’s Most Wanted
- 600 Degrees
- Ain’t Never Slowin’ Down (Bonus)
- Who Dunnit (Bonus)**