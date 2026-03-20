6WA – Mixtape by BigXthaPlug & 600 Entertainment

BigXthaPlug is doubling down on his momentum with 6WA. It's a new mixtape that puts his 600 Entertainment roster front and center. After a breakout run with I Hope You’re Happy, the Dallas rapper shifts focus to building his label, bringing together Ro$ama, Yung Hood, Murdagang PB, KevanGotBandz, and KaineMusic for a unified statement project. The tape blends Texas roots with heavy West Coast influenc. Features from Snoop Dogg and West Coast legend The D.O.C. further bridge the regional gap, reinforcing the project’s cross-coast influence.