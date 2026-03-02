6WA - Song by BigXthaPlug, Ro$ama, Yung Hood, & Murdagang PB

BigXthaPlug has become one of the biggest artists in hip-hop over the past couple of years. He has been working hard to put on for Texas and keep his status in the game. 600 Entertainment is looking to make a splash, and the new posse cut "6WA" will certainly help achieve that. This new song features BigXthaPlug, Ro$ama, Yung Hood, and Murdagang PB. Everyone on the track appears to be firing on all cylinders here. There is lots of cohesion between the artists, and there is no denying that everyone here has real star power. A great track to get your week started the right way.
Release Date: Feb 27, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from 6WA
Well, bitch, it's BigX, and I run with the clique they call 600
Way before all of this rap, I was outside tryna get money
Every n***a pissed me off paid they debt or know I'm comin'
Got on all these chains, feel like a slave, pop off, know I ain't runnin'