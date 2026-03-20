Tina Knowles’ Gumbo Booth Temporarily Shut Down At Houston Rodeo

Tina Knowles’ venture into the food space hit a brief setback earlier this week. Mama Tina’s Gumbo booth at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo was temporarily shut down by the Houston Health Department on Monday (March 16) following what officials described as a “complaint investigation.”

According to a statement obtained by KPRC 2, the booth was cooperative throughout the process and quickly addressed the concerns raised during the inspection. “The vendor was cooperative with the department’s recommendations and passed a subsequent inspection,” the statement reads. “It was authorized to reopen on Tuesday, March 17, 2026.”

The rodeo also confirmed that Mama Tina’s Gumbo worked closely with officials to resolve what were described as clerical issues. They suggested the situation was more procedural than anything serious.

By Wednesday, the booth was fully back up and running. From there, attendees were excited to check out Tina’s signature gumbo offering at one of Houston’s biggest annual events.

Tina had originally announced the pop-up on Instagram last month. She generated excitement around her latest business move and bringing a personal touch to the rodeo’s food lineup.

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Excitement For Mama Tina's Gumbo

The buzz around the booth had been building even before the brief shutdown. The gumbo itself is a deeply personal offering, reportedly rooted in a cherished family recipe that Tina Knowles said she’s perfected over decades. For many fans, the appeal goes beyond just food. It’s the chance to try a home-cooked dish tied to the same upbringing that helped shape Beyoncé.

That connection quickly turned Mama Tina’s Gumbo into one of the more talked-about food stops at the rodeo.

The moment also comes as Tina Knowles has been making headlines for reasons beyond the food space. She recently found herself back in online conversations after addressing her role in shaping the iconic look of Destiny's Child, following comments from her ex-husband that sparked debate among fans.