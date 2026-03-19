Dystany Spurlock Makes History As First Black Woman To Compete In NASCAR's ARCA Menards Series

Dystany Spurlock is a winner in the XDA Motorcycle Drag Racing Series, who even has a world record to her name. This past year, she participated in the NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle category, which is the top level of the motorcycle drag racing discipline. Now, she is appears ready for a brand-new challenge.

Spurlock is going to be making her NASCAR ARCA Menards Series debut at Hickory Motor Speedway on March 28th. This is the ARCA East season-opener, and it is a special achievement for Spurlock. She is set to become the first black woman to compete in a NASCAR ARCA Menards series race.

Spurlock will be driving for Garage 66 & MBM Motorsports in a Ford Mustang owned by Carl Long. She will be sponsored by Foxtecca and will be racing alongside some of NASCAR's top prospects.

“This moment means everything to me,” Spurlock said. “Since I was a little girl, I’ve dreamed of racing in NASCAR. I’ve worked so hard for this, so many opportunities that have come and gone, but now I’m really here, and I’m ready. I’m excited to build my race craft and learn, and hopefully make it to the Cup level.”

Dystany Spurlock To Debut At Hickory

This is a significant development for NASCAR, which has actively worked on becoming a more diverse sport over the last decade or so. With other black drivers like Rajah Caruth and Lavar Scott climbing the ranks, Spurlock is someone who has great potential.

“Dystany competing in the ARCA Series is more than a milestone; it presents an exciting opportunity for NASCAR’s development pipeline,” NASCAR’s Vice President of Growth, Engagement & Inclusion, Brandon Thompson, explained. “Having a world record holder from another discipline join the series speaks to the sport’s continued growth and ability to appeal to a wide range of motorsports fans.”

Overall, ARCA is NASCAR's top development series for young drivers. If Spurlock is successful, her path would include the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, and finally, the ultimate goal, the NASCAR Cup Series.

Going from drag racing to stock car racing will be quite the adjustment. However, Spurlock appears eager to show people what she can do.