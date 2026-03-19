Dystany Spurlock Makes History As First Black Woman To Compete In NASCAR's ARCA Menards Series

BY Alexander Cole
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NHRA: Virginia Nationals
Jun 21, 2025; Dinwiddie, VA, USA; NHRA pro stock motorcycle rider Dystany Spurlock during qualifying for the Virginia Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
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Dystany Spurlock is a record-breaking motorcyle drag racer who is about make history in NASCAR's Arca Menards Series.

Dystany Spurlock is a winner in the XDA Motorcycle Drag Racing Series, who even has a world record to her name. This past year, she participated in the NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle category, which is the top level of the motorcycle drag racing discipline. Now, she is appears ready for a brand-new challenge.

Spurlock is going to be making her NASCAR ARCA Menards Series debut at Hickory Motor Speedway on March 28th. This is the ARCA East season-opener, and it is a special achievement for Spurlock. She is set to become the first black woman to compete in a NASCAR ARCA Menards series race.

Spurlock will be driving for Garage 66 & MBM Motorsports in a Ford Mustang owned by Carl Long. She will be sponsored by Foxtecca and will be racing alongside some of NASCAR's top prospects.

“This moment means everything to me,” Spurlock said. “Since I was a little girl, I’ve dreamed of racing in NASCAR. I’ve worked so hard for this, so many opportunities that have come and gone, but now I’m really here, and I’m ready. I’m excited to build my race craft and learn, and hopefully make it to the Cup level.”

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Dystany Spurlock To Debut At Hickory

This is a significant development for NASCAR, which has actively worked on becoming a more diverse sport over the last decade or so. With other black drivers like Rajah Caruth and Lavar Scott climbing the ranks, Spurlock is someone who has great potential.

“Dystany competing in the ARCA Series is more than a milestone; it presents an exciting opportunity for NASCAR’s development pipeline,” NASCAR’s Vice President of Growth, Engagement & Inclusion, Brandon Thompson, explained. “Having a world record holder from another discipline join the series speaks to the sport’s continued growth and ability to appeal to a wide range of motorsports fans.”

Overall, ARCA is NASCAR's top development series for young drivers. If Spurlock is successful, her path would include the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, and finally, the ultimate goal, the NASCAR Cup Series.

Going from drag racing to stock car racing will be quite the adjustment. However, Spurlock appears eager to show people what she can do.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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