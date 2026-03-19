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Nascar ARCA Menards Series
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Dystany Spurlock Makes History As First Black Woman To Compete In NASCAR's ARCA Menards Series
Dystany Spurlock is a record-breaking motorcyle drag racer who is about make history in NASCAR's Arca Menards Series.
By
Alexander Cole
March 19, 2026