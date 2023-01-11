If you are a child of the 90s or the early 2000s, you surely know who Frankie Muniz is. He was the main character in Malcolm In The Middle and he was even the title character in Agent Cody Banks. Overall, many fans have fond memories of watching Muniz’s work.

Now, Muniz is 37 years old and he has been immersing himself in the world of auto racing. Ever since he was a kid, he has had dreams of being a racecar driver. Subsequently, he has been gaining seat time in various different types of cars. Now, it looks like he is making a go of it in NASCAR.

Frankie Muniz poses at “Dancing with the Stars” Season 27 at CBS Televison City on October 1, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

According to a new Instagram post, Muniz announced that he will be taking his talents to the ARCA National Series. This is the fourth level of NASCAR that is mainly used to develop young talents. He may not be a Cup racer, but he is under the NASCAR umbrella, which is definitely exciting.

Frankie Muniz Speaks

“Finally making my dream a reality, this one is for my son and showing him that you can always chase your dreams,” Muniz said. “Excited for this opportunity with Rette Jones Racing, Ford, and our partners to go full-time racing for an ARCA National Series Championship in 2023.”

NASCAR racing at any level takes a lot of time and commitment, so it will not be an easy start for Muniz. However, he clearly has the drive (no pun intended) to make this a successful enterprise. If you are a motorsports fan, you can’t help but be interested in how he does.

