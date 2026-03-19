Lamb Chop - Song by Chuckyy

Chuckyy is looking to start 2026 with a band, and his latest song "Lamb Chop" is going to leave an immediate impression.

Chuckyy is an artist who certainly knows how to grab your attention. From his cold flow to his sinister production choices, it always feels like Chuckyy is making the most of his songs. His latest song is "Lamb Chop," and as you can imagine, his signature sound is all over it. The production here is just hard as hell, and it allows for Chuckyy to rap confidently from start to finish. Overall, the songwriting is great, and it is clear that the artist is at the top of his game. As the year goes on, we hope to hear a lot more from Chuckyy.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!