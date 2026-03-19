Lamb Chop - Song by Chuckyy

Chuckyy is an artist who certainly knows how to grab your attention. From his cold flow to his sinister production choices, it always feels like Chuckyy is making the most of his songs. His latest song is "Lamb Chop," and as you can imagine, his signature sound is all over it. The production here is just hard as hell, and it allows for Chuckyy to rap confidently from start to finish. Overall, the songwriting is great, and it is clear that the artist is at the top of his game. As the year goes on, we hope to hear a lot more from Chuckyy.
Release Date: March 19, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Lamb Chop
You cuffing that bitch, I heard she a freak
I'm on my way right now to go see 'bout her
I'm in a track, I'm pushing on E
I got a bad bitch, she got a B body