Bloodbathh Vol. 2: Violate We Demonstrate - Album by Chuckyy

Today is Halloween, and Chuckyy has come through as one of the many artists to celebrate with a new project.

Whenever Halloween rolls around, you can be sure that a plethora of artists are going to celebrate with new albums. Plenty of rappers have their own Halloween series. These series are dropped on October 31st, every year. Well, Chuckyy is the latest to employ this tactic. Last year, he dropped off Bloodbathh Vol. 1. Now, he is back with an eight-track effort called Bloodbathh Vol.2: Violate We Demonstrate. This album is full of cold, murderous lines that are absolutely chilling. The flows and the beats come together nicely, and it makes for the perfect Halloween vibe.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!