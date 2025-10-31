Bloodbathh Vol. 2: Violate We Demonstrate - Album by Chuckyy

Whenever Halloween rolls around, you can be sure that a plethora of artists are going to celebrate with new albums. Plenty of rappers have their own Halloween series. These series are dropped on October 31st, every year. Well, Chuckyy is the latest to employ this tactic. Last year, he dropped off Bloodbathh Vol. 1. Now, he is back with an eight-track effort called Bloodbathh Vol.2: Violate We Demonstrate. This album is full of cold, murderous lines that are absolutely chilling. The flows and the beats come together nicely, and it makes for the perfect Halloween vibe.
Release Date: October 31, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Bloodbathh Vol. 2: Violate We Demonstrate
- Going
- MVP
- Angel Reese Build
- Speak No Englo
- F Talkin
- Different Day
- Kobe
- Tony Montana