Kiki Shepard Passes Away At 74

Kiki Shepard, who is best known for co-hosting Showtime at the Apollo from 1987 to 2002, has passed away at the age of 74. She died Monday after suffering a heart attack. Her family confirmed the news in a statement provided to ABC 6 on Tuesday.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved KiKi Shepard, cherished Sister, Auntie, friend, and an unwavering advocate for those living with sickle cell disease," Shepard's family said in an emotional statement: "We thank everyone for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support during this incredibly difficult time."

"For 15 years, KiKi brought grace, warmth, and joy into the homes of millions as the beloved Co-Host of Showtime at the Apollo. She was also renowned as the Apollo Queen of Fashion and Ambassador of the show," Shepard's family continued. "KiKi believed that compassion, community, and education could change lives. Her voice uplifted countless individuals who often felt unseen, and her work created lasting pathways for hope, resources, and understanding for those living with this disease."

"We are heartbroken by this loss, but we remain committed to continuing the mission she built with such love and determination," the family concluded.

Outside of her work on Showtime at the Apollo, Shepard appeared on a number of popular TV Shows, including Everybody Hates Chris, A Different World, NYPD Blue, and even an episode of Grey's Anatomy in 2024.

Kiki Shepard Tributes

When The Shade Room shared news of Shepard's passing on Instagram, fans flooded the comments section with tributes. "Heartbreaking. She always looks so glamorous on the Apollo stage," one user wrote. Another added: "The way we all have to die someday is crazy! 70 years n boom! You’re on borrowed time. Life is too short!!! I thank God for every breath he gives me!"

Queen Latifah even popped in to write: "Thank you, KiKi Shepard! You were a Boss! Kind, beautiful and powerful ushering all that greatness into the world, including me from the stage of the Apollo Theater! Thank you, sister. Rest in Glory!"