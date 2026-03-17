Meteor Causes Massive Sonic Boom In Ohio

Several people in Northeast Ohio reported hearing a massive booming sound on Tuesday morning, which the National Weather Service has since confirmed was likely "a result of a meteor." To do so, they used satellite imagery and lightning mapping technology. A NASA spokesperson also confirmed the news to News 5 Cleveland reporter Clay LePard, noting that it was spotted near Medina.

The soundwave could reportedly be heard as far west as Norwalk and as far east as Pennsylvania. "We're receiving reports across western PA and eastern OH of a loud boom and a fireball in the sky. Our satellite data suggest it was possibly a meteor entering the atmosphere," NWS Pittsburgh wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday morning. They later published footage of the meteor. "One of our employees, Jared Rackley, caught this morning's meteor on camera from the Pittsburgh area," they wrote.

Users on social media have been sharing their own experiences with the meteor. "NE Ohio here and it sounded like a large tree limb hitting the roof and then rolling down the roof! We were about to check the attic. It seriously sounded that close. Shook the house!" one local responded to NWS Pittsburgh. Another joked: "In the state of the world right now, this would have caused me to drop to my knees and pray!"

Where Exactly Was The Meteor?

19 News Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak says that the boom occurred when the meteor broke the sound barrier and entered the atmosphere. It remains unclear exactly where and when it did so, although no injuries have been reported.