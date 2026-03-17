YBT Of 83 Babies Dead At 23

BY Caroline Fisher
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YBT 83 Babies Dead
Image Via @ybt83_ on Instagram
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Earlier this month, YBT of 83 Babies was fatally injured in a shooting in his hometown of Durham, North Carolina.

The hip-hop community is in mourning once again, as recently, YBT of 83 Babies passed away at the age of 23. He was reportedly involved in a shooting in his hometown of Durham, North Carolina, on March 14. Afterwards, police found the rapper and two other people in a vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Per the Raleigh News & Observer, YBT and one other man succumbed to their injuries at the scene. A woman who was injured was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive. At the time of writing, more details about the circumstances leading up to the shooting have yet to be revealed.

As expected, fans and peers are now out in full force, paying their respects amid the tragic news. "That’s really sad to hear... He had so much talent. Rest easy," one supporter says on Twitter/X. "All these young people dying over some f*ck a** beef that fr doesn’t even matter, sad:/," another claims. Someone else simply wonders, "When will the violence ever end?"

Read More: Grime Icon Dot Rotten Passes Away At 37

What Happened To 83 Babies?

YBT was signed to Rich The Kid, who also weighed in on his unexpected passing in an Instagram comment. "Love u bro," he wrote.

83 Babies first started gaining recognition in the mid-2010s. One member, known as Lil Tony, was convicted of murder in 2022 for the death of Z’yon Person. Person was just nine years old when he was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting. According to the United States Department of Justice, Lil Tony and a man named Derrick Lamont Dixon were sentenced to life in prison for their involvement.

"We hope these life sentences bring some sense of justice to all of those who loved Z’yon," Acting Special Agent of the FBI in North Carolina, Michael C. Scherck, said after the sentencing. "It is unfathomable a 9-year-old boy lost his life due to gang violence. We are grateful to our law enforcement partners for their tireless work."

Read More: Renowned Record Producer Bob Power Dead At 74

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
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