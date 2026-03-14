GIA – Song by 42 Dugg & Peezy

42 Dugg is building off of the hype behind his new project "Part 3" with a gritty new banger with Peezy, "GIA."

Step on something, you speak on me, Glock 23, I'm four-five deep, I ain't heard shit from you n***as, I ain't never searched s**t of none of you n***as, How the f**k he got a bag? Who around this b***h can vouch? One-point-four, n***a, in cash, that's what the f**k I got in watches

March 13 marked "313 Day," so you know Detroit hip-hop stars 42 Dugg and Peezy had to celebrate with their new song "GIA." This is building on the momentum of Dugg's new mixtape Part 3, and it's a gritty and grandiose trap-esque cut that shows off steady and authoritative flows from both MCs. Peezy comes through with a bit more menace, whereas 42 Dugg delivers on striking vocal tones and a more malleable flow. Although this doesn't sonically align with traditional Michigan sounds, they still communicate that region's personality with a lot of confidence. At this rate, we wouldn't be surprised if these spitters have many more tracks in 2026 for fans to turn up to.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.