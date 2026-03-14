GIA – Song by 42 Dugg & Peezy

March 13 marked "313 Day," so you know Detroit hip-hop stars 42 Dugg and Peezy had to celebrate with their new song "GIA." This is building on the momentum of Dugg's new mixtape Part 3, and it's a gritty and grandiose trap-esque cut that shows off steady and authoritative flows from both MCs. Peezy comes through with a bit more menace, whereas 42 Dugg delivers on striking vocal tones and a more malleable flow. Although this doesn't sonically align with traditional Michigan sounds, they still communicate that region's personality with a lot of confidence. At this rate, we wouldn't be surprised if these spitters have many more tracks in 2026 for fans to turn up to.
Release Date: March 13, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from GIA
Step on something, you speak on me, Glock 23, I'm four-five deep,
I ain't heard shit from you n***as, I ain't never searched s**t of none of you n***as,
How the f**k he got a bag? Who around this b***h can vouch?
One-point-four, n***a, in cash, that's what the f**k I got in watches