Bad Bitch - Song by 41

41 has been a huge run over the last few years, and their latest track "41" is a great distillation of their sound.

Like I said, is we fuckin' or not? All eyes on me when I walk in the spot In Miami, let's chill on a yacht, she get to shakin' when she get on top And you look good in that two-piece, pussy like treasure, I'm lovin' her booty

41 have been around for a minute now, and there is no denying that they have made a mark on the New York sound. Whenever you get a 41 song, you know that every single member is going to bring it. From the production to the flows, everyone is having a good time. That is definitely the vibe we are getting on the new track "Bad Bitch." This song is exciting, and it just goes to show that 41 has not skipped a beat since coming onto the scene. Whether they are doing their own song or featured on someone else's, it seems like the standard is always high.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!