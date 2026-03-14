Bad Bitch - Song by 41

41 have been around for a minute now, and there is no denying that they have made a mark on the New York sound. Whenever you get a 41 song, you know that every single member is going to bring it. From the production to the flows, everyone is having a good time. That is definitely the vibe we are getting on the new track "Bad Bitch." This song is exciting, and it just goes to show that 41 has not skipped a beat since coming onto the scene. Whether they are doing their own song or featured on someone else's, it seems like the standard is always high.
Release Date: March 13, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Area 41
Quotable Lyrics from Bad Bitch
Like I said, is we fuckin' or not?
All eyes on me when I walk in the spot
In Miami, let's chill on a yacht, she get to shakin' when she get on top
And you look good in that two-piece, pussy like treasure, I'm lovin' her booty