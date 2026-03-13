Look What You've Done - Song by CyHi

CyHi remains an interesting figure in the hip-hop world. For years, his releases were few and far between. He has gone through a name change, and these days, he has been receiving some criticism. Why? Because he dropped off a diss track aimed at J. Cole. Some fans felt as though this was in poor taste. Now, the artist has returned with a song called "Look What You've Done." This is a track being contained to YouTube for now. Overall, it is a solid effort from the artist. From the production to the rapping, it's clear that CyHi is still performing at a high level.
Release Date: March 13, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A