Look What You've Done - Song by CyHi

CyHi has returned in the midst of controversy with a new song "Look What You've Done," which appears to be a YouTube exclusive.

CyHi remains an interesting figure in the hip-hop world. For years, his releases were few and far between. He has gone through a name change, and these days, he has been receiving some criticism. Why? Because he dropped off a diss track aimed at J. Cole . Some fans felt as though this was in poor taste. Now, the artist has returned with a song called "Look What You've Done." This is a track being contained to YouTube for now. Overall, it is a solid effort from the artist. From the production to the rapping, it's clear that CyHi is still performing at a high level.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!