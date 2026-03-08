Why Am I Like This - Song by bbno$

bbno$ continues to evolve his sound, and with "Why Am I Like This," it appears as though his hip-hop stylings are out the window.

I treat my friends like therapists Most days, I feel like shit And I call them just to bitch They should get paid for this My parents' getting old And I rarely visit home I should get off my phone But I'm scared of being alone

A few months ago, bbno$ claimed to be quitting music. Instead, he came right back, albeit with a new sound. Now, the artist is making a brand of alternative music that also has a hint of pop punk to it. While there is still a bit of hip-hop left, there is no denying that he is moving away from the genre. His latest song, "Why Am I Like This," is further proof of that. It is a track about bbno$'s negative perceptions of himself. He feels like a burden to his friends and family. The artist is looking for answers and wants to get better for his loved ones. It's an interesting song, albeit one that hip-hop fans will be disappointed by.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!