Why Am I Like This - Song by bbno$

A few months ago, bbno$ claimed to be quitting music. Instead, he came right back, albeit with a new sound. Now, the artist is making a brand of alternative music that also has a hint of pop punk to it. While there is still a bit of hip-hop left, there is no denying that he is moving away from the genre. His latest song, "Why Am I Like This," is further proof of that. It is a track about bbno$'s negative perceptions of himself. He feels like a burden to his friends and family. The artist is looking for answers and wants to get better for his loved ones. It's an interesting song, albeit one that hip-hop fans will be disappointed by.
Release Date: March 6, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop, Indie, Pop Punk, Alternative
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Why Am I Like This
I treat my friends like therapists
Most days, I feel like shit
And I call them just to bitch
They should get paid for this
My parents' getting old
And I rarely visit home
I should get off my phone
But I'm scared of being alone