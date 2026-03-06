Wacha Trucha - Song by Cypress Hill featuring Aleman

Cypress Hill and Aleman have teamed up for a new song "Wacha Trucha," which is completely performed in Spanish.

Cypress Hill are hip-hop legends who have been repping the West Coast for years. The group has a very distinct sound, and they can rap in different languages. A great example of this is the new song "Wacha Trucha," which features the likes of Aleman. This song is completely performed in Spanish, which pays homage to California's Latino population. Overall, this is just a great song by some talented artists. The cultural cache of the song is very real, and there is no denying that Cypress Hill's sound still resonates. Definitely a song that you need to check out on New Music Friday.

