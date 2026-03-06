Goyard & The Kayfabe Reveal – Album by Ghais Guevara

Ghais Guevara's "Goyard & The Kayfabe Reveal" is his dusty, gritty, and nuanced reflection on fantasy, supression, purpose, and more.

Ghais Guevara continues to prove himself as one of hip-hop's most compelling artists today, mixing philosophy and politics with bright and bold production to great effect. On his new album Goyard & The Kayfabe Reveal, though, he opts for a more dusty, gruff, and melancholy sound. The Philly-based MC and producer employs his Goyard persona to explore themes of repression, fantasy, identity, and purpose, along with great features from Teller Bank$, FARO, and Wahid. Even when they're frantic and noisy, the beats here become less vivid than some of Guevara's previous work, but it works well to paint the complex thematic picture. Goyard & The Kayfabe Reveal is one of the genre's best releases of the year so far, and doesn't compromise personality or passion to convey its heavy reflections.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.