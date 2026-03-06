Goyard & The Kayfabe Reveal – Album by Ghais Guevara

Ghais Guevara continues to prove himself as one of hip-hop's most compelling artists today, mixing philosophy and politics with bright and bold production to great effect. On his new album Goyard & The Kayfabe Reveal, though, he opts for a more dusty, gruff, and melancholy sound. The Philly-based MC and producer employs his Goyard persona to explore themes of repression, fantasy, identity, and purpose, along with great features from Teller Bank$, FARO, and Wahid. Even when they're frantic and noisy, the beats here become less vivid than some of Guevara's previous work, but it works well to paint the complex thematic picture. Goyard & The Kayfabe Reveal is one of the genre's best releases of the year so far, and doesn't compromise personality or passion to convey its heavy reflections.
Release Date: March 6, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist of Goyard & The Kayfabe Reveal
- Prologue
- The Kayfabe
- Jouissance, the Wealthy
- ANTI-HERO
- History of Violence
- Performative (with FARO & Teller Bank$)
- Your Getaway (Ad Break)
- The Kayfabe Reveal
- Ancestral Ties (with Wahid)
- Battle of Ressentiment
- Manufacturing Lack
- Epilogue (The Temple)
Ghais Guevara's singles for Goyard & The Kayfabe Reveal were "ANTI-HERO" and "History of Violence."