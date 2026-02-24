History Of Violence - Song by Ghais Guevara

Ghais Guevara has been one of the most exciting young artists over the last few years, and his new song "History of Violence" is a banger.

Ghais Guevara is an artist who is known for dropping bangers while also having a political message. His last few projects have been classics to his fans, and it feels like we are going to see him explode in popularity in 2026. Songs like "History of Violence" are certainly going to make an impression on people. This song's production is truly striking and goes in all sorts of unique directions. Meanwhile, Ghais Guevara sounds focused on the song, and his lyricism is a marvel to behold. If one thing is for certain, it is that we look forward to hearing more from him soon.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!