History Of Violence - Song by Ghais Guevara

Ghais Guevara is an artist who is known for dropping bangers while also having a political message. His last few projects have been classics to his fans, and it feels like we are going to see him explode in popularity in 2026. Songs like "History of Violence" are certainly going to make an impression on people. This song's production is truly striking and goes in all sorts of unique directions. Meanwhile, Ghais Guevara sounds focused on the song, and his lyricism is a marvel to behold. If one thing is for certain, it is that we look forward to hearing more from him soon.
Release Date: February 24, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Goyard & The Kayfabe Reveal